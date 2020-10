Oculus and Tidal will host a series of six concerts in the coming weeks, and they’ve revealed the first performer. Electropop star Charli XCX will take to the virtual stage on October 6th at 9PM ET.

You can watch the concerts in virtual reality through the Venues app on Oculus Quest and Oculus Go. There’s also the option of catching the shows in regular ol’ 2D on Tidal. Each gig will run for at least 45 minutes. Oculus and Tidal will reveal the other five performers later.