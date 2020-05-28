Tidal now streams Dolby Atmos Music to compatible soundbars and TVs

After unveiling Dolby Atmos Music for Android devices last year, Tidal is bringing the tech to a more appropriate format. It’s now rolling to soundbars, TVs and AVR home theater systems equipped with Dolby Atmos tech. All you’ll need is a Tidal HiFi subscription and compatible streaming device, like an Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K and NVIDIA Shield TV, among others.

Dolby Atmos Music tracks are remixed for 3D surround sound so that vocals and instruments come from different parts of a room. It works whether you have a 7-speaker surround sound system or a single soundbar, and lets listeners “discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity,” according to Dolby. Tidal said that its library has expanded to include albums and songs from artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabelo.