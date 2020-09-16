Oculus Quest 2 delivers standalone VR with sharper 90Hz screens for $299

Facebook says the Quest 2 is around 10 percent lighter than before, and it’s also a tad smaller, which should alleviate the front-heavy annoyance from the first model. There’s also a new head strap that relies on flexible material, instead of the stiff mechanism from before. The revamped controllers also take a few cues from the Rift touch controllers. They’re slightly larger, and they bring back the thumb rest that I sorely missed from the first Quest.

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The company is also making the Quest 2 more customizable this time around. It plans to offer different face plate options for wider and narrower heads. And if you missed the previous headstrap, that’ll return as a “premium” option with room for a rear battery pack. Facebook says that extra battery will double the Quest 2’s runtime, and act as a counterweight to balance the whole contraption on your head.

So with the Oculus Quest 2 being so capable, what’s the point of the Rift S? Well, it seems even Facebook realizes that middling headset doesn’t serve much of a point anymore. The company says it’ll stop selling the Rift S in the spring, and it’ll focus on the Quest 2 as its flagship device for the next year. It’s also devoting resources to building more Quest 2 units (to help overcome the production issues from before), and it’s making a bigger push into Japan.

You’ll be able to snag the Quest 2 on October 13th. The $299 model will come with 64GB of storage, but there’s also a $399 model with 256GB for you game hoarders out there.