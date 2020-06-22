Spotify arrives on Xfinity X1 and Flex

Starting today, Comcast subscribers can stream music and podcasts from Spotify on Xfinity Flex and X1. Flex users can get started by simply saying “Spotify” into their voice remote. Some X1 customers can use Spotify as an internet app now, and it'll roll out more broadly in the coming days.

You won't need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to play tunes, playlists and podcasts on Comcast's platforms. You can use Spotify's free, ad-supported tier via your TV as well. If you don’t already have one, you can create a Spotify account through Xfinity.