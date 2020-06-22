Latest in Gear

Image credit: Comcast

Spotify arrives on Xfinity X1 and Flex

It's on Flex now and Comcast's rolling it out on X1 over the next few days.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Spotify on Comcast Xfinity
Comcast

Starting today, Comcast subscribers can stream music and podcasts from Spotify on Xfinity Flex and X1. Flex users can get started by simply saying “Spotify” into their voice remote. Some X1 customers can use Spotify as an internet app now, and it'll roll out more broadly in the coming days. 

You won't need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to play tunes, playlists and podcasts on Comcast's platforms. You can use Spotify's free, ad-supported tier via your TV as well. If you don’t already have one, you can create a Spotify account through Xfinity.

With more of us staying at home more than usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast has found that streaming music consumption has grown by double digits year-over-year. Several other music streaming services are available through Flex and X1, including Pandora, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio.

