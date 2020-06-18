Spotify is working with DC Comics to create exclusive podcasts

Not to be outdone by their Marvel counterparts, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman will soon have their own their original podcasts. On Thursday, Spotify announced a multiyear partnership with DC Comics and Warner Bros. to produce a lineup of exclusive narrative audio series featuring DC's cast of characters.

According to Spotify, the partnership is the first to involve the "entire" DC Universe, so all of the brand's most popular superheroes and villains could get their own shows. Additionally, the streaming giant says it expects to draw on WB's "broader collection of timeless titles as standalone podcast series." Spotify didn't disclose terms of the deal, nor did it say when the first DC podcast will air. The company will handle marketing, advertising, and distributing each episode, with a WB subsidiary called Blue Ribbon Content on creative and production duties.