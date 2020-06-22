Spotify is testing in-app ads on podcast episode pages

Back at CES, Spotify promised to revolutionize podcast ads with its Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI) technology. The company said it could give producers and advertisers more detailed stats like actual ad impressions, frequency, reach and anonymized audience info. In other words, a lot more data than had previously been available for podcasts. The streaming service has been on a podcast push for years at this point, and now it will make it easier for listeners to take advantage of a discount with in-app offers.
Spotify says the tool will simplify what you’ll have to do in order to redeem a deal you hear about on your favorite shows. Basically, you’ll see the ad details on the episode page for that podcast inside the Spotify app. Instead of having to remember an offer code or a specific URL, you can navigate back to the episode listing for direct access. The discount info will appear under an “episode sponsors” heading, and tapping it will send you to the advertiser’s page where you can take advantage of the deal.