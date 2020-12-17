Add the Epic Games Store to the list of places where you can download Spotify. The streaming giant has released the desktop version of its app to Epic’s digital marketplace, giving you another way to obtain the software if you don’t want to go through the company’s own website or the Microsoft Store. For the moment, at least, there’s no special functionality to be found in this version of Spotify.

Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store!



Discover new music and podcasts while you game. Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world.@SpotifyNews 🎶 https://t.co/93l6jP1HXA pic.twitter.com/d8CFHnXIDw — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 17, 2020

But it’s an important release nonetheless. Spotify’s inclusion on the Epic Games Store suggests Epic plans to offer more than just games through its digital storefront. It also represents a strengthening relationship between the two companies. Not only are they two of the most vocal critics of Apple’s App Store policies, but they’re also founding members of The Collation for App Fairness. That’s the group trying to pressure Apple (and Google) into lowering their developer commission fees. Is a Fortnite crossover in their futures? We can’t say for sure, but we don’t expect this will be the last time Spotify and Epic work together.