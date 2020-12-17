Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store

Could more regular apps come to the Epic's digital marketplace soon?
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spotify Epic Games Store
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Add the Epic Games Store to the list of places where you can download Spotify. The streaming giant has released the desktop version of its app to Epic’s digital marketplace, giving you another way to obtain the software if you don’t want to go through the company’s own website or the Microsoft Store. For the moment, at least, there’s no special functionality to be found in this version of Spotify. 

But it’s an important release nonetheless. Spotify’s inclusion on the Epic Games Store suggests Epic plans to offer more than just games through its digital storefront. It also represents a strengthening relationship between the two companies. Not only are they two of the most vocal critics of Apple’s App Store policies, but they’re also founding members of The Collation for App Fairness. That’s the group trying to pressure Apple (and Google) into lowering their developer commission fees. Is a Fortnite crossover in their futures? We can’t say for sure, but we don’t expect this will be the last time Spotify and Epic work together.

In this article: Spotify, Epic Games, epic games store, Business, av, Music, streaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

View
Retweets are back to normal as Twitter ends its quote tweet experiment

Retweets are back to normal as Twitter ends its quote tweet experiment

View
The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

View
Google adds 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu as a 3D object on Search

Google adds 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu as a 3D object on Search

View
MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr