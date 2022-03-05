Spotify enters the metaverse with Spotify Island on Roblox

A lot of companies have already entered the metaverse in some way, and today another big name is doing so. Spotify has announced that its venture into virtual worlds is coming via a Roblox interactive space called Spotify Island. The setting is a place where users can create music, chill in virtual venues and get access to exclusive virtual merchandise — and it's debuting today.

Spotify has given its Roblox island a design that's true to its brand: lots of green with shapes, colors and icons you'll recognize from its apps. These are all part of the game as well. You can collect the heart-shaped "Like" icons for free merch, for example. Speaking of digital goods, Spotify says the exclusive in-game virtual merchandise will give artists a chance to connect with fans and a way to earn money. The company explains that a portion of sales will go to the artists, though it didn't specify a percentage. It did say that it has already collaborated with some acts to create a collection of items that "truly reflects who they are."

The main tasks on Spotify Island are hanging out with artists, completing quests and accessing "exclusive content." The company says it has stuffed the virtual world full of Easter eggs for users to find along the way. You can also create your own music and sounds via beat-maker stations that are powered by Soundtrap, the online recording platform Spotify acquired in 2017.

Spotify says its first "themed experience" will debut in a few weeks. K-Park, a nod to K-Pop, will give users the ability to interact with artists Stray Kids and SUNMI. This is surely the first of many of the hangouts as the metaverse as a concept is just getting started. You don't have to wait until K-Park starts to buy things either. SUNMI’s merchandise will be on sale today, with items for Stray Kids coming soon.