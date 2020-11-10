Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

Spotify's ad tech is coming to third-party podcasts

Whether you like it or not, more ads are coming.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spotify podcasts on an iPhone
Billy Steele/Engadget

Spotify is still determined to reign supreme in podcasts, and that means putting more ads in podcasts — like it or not. The company has acquired podcast platform heavyweight Megaphone with the aim of making Spotify’s ad insertion tech available to third-party podcast publishers “for the first time.” If publishers want it, they’ll have the option of monetizing their podcasts through Spotify (complete with tracking) instead of having to negotiate their own sponsorships.

The ad tech will be available “soon” after the Megaphone deal closes, Spotify said, although it didn’t say when it expected that to happen.

This could be good news for podcast publishers that might have otherwise struggled to make a profit from their shows. However, it could also lock them in. They may be less likely to distribute podcasts through rivals like Apple if they aren’t certain they can get ads on those platforms. And if you’re a listener? This might lead to ads in shows that previously didn’t have any, or at least a shakeup in the ads you hear.

In this article: Spotify, podcasts, megaphone, advertising, internet, Services, acquisition, audio, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

View
The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

View
Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

View
The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr