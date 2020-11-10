Spotify's ad tech is coming to third-party podcasts

Spotify is still determined to reign supreme in podcasts, and that means putting more ads in podcasts — like it or not. The company has acquired podcast platform heavyweight Megaphone with the aim of making Spotify’s ad insertion tech available to third-party podcast publishers “for the first time.” If publishers want it, they’ll have the option of monetizing their podcasts through Spotify (complete with tracking) instead of having to negotiate their own sponsorships.

The ad tech will be available “soon” after the Megaphone deal closes, Spotify said, although it didn’t say when it expected that to happen.