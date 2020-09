Spotify wants to make it easier for podcasters and listeners to interact. Today, it’s launching Polls, a new feature that will allow podcasters to ask questions directly in the app. When listeners respond, they’ll see how their answers stack up against others.

Podcasters have full control over the questions they ask. They might, for instance, create a poll to see who the next guest should be or get input on a debate that came up in an episode. All answers will remain anonymous.