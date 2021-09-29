Spotify's quiz will help you find a new podcast based on your listening habits

In the last year alone, almost 1.5 million have been added to . Fishing out something good from that ocean of content might not be easy, but Spotify wants to help you find a keeper. To mark International Podcast Day, it created a quiz to help listeners discover a show that matches their taste.
Users in the US, UK, Germany and Australia can now check out the tool. It asks questions such how a podcast can win you over — perhaps you prefer a conversational show or a narrative-driven murder mystery one — and how serious you like things to be. Spotify will then make a recommendation that's partly based on your listening habits.
The company says it found correlations between some artists and podcasts. Lil Nas X, for instance, has a lot of gamer fans who also listen to the likes of the TommyInnit Podcast, while Olivia Rodrigo and have a shared audience. Spotify also discovered that many and Queen fans listen to podcasts about... BTS and Queen.