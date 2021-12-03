Spotify will host its next Stream On event on March 8th Maybe we'll finally hear more details about Spotify HiFi.

Spotify has revealed when it will run the next edition of its Stream On event. The presentation, which is largely aimed at creators, will take place on March 8th at 1PM ET.

The company started running Stream On events in 2021 to showcase product updates, tools for creatives and exclusive podcasts. You can expect more of the same this time around, with Spotify pledging to show how it's "unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before." It will reveal tools and initiatives designed to help creators be seen by new audiences, build a community and achieve success across music, podcasts, audiobooks and other audio formats (though Spotify has dialed back its live audio efforts).

Here's hoping we finally get more details about the long-overdue CD-quality music streaming option. The company announced Spotify HiFi at the first Stream On showcase nearly two years ago and told us in early 2022 that the offering was still in the works.

