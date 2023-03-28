Spotify's Niche Mixes let you generate personalized playlists for almost anything In case you ever wondered what an "Art Deco" playlist would sound like.

Spotify already offers a host of personalized playlists, and now the company is giving users even more control over the generation of those mixes. Building on the mood, decades and genre playlists the platform debuted in 2021 , Spotify today introduced Niche Mixes , a feature the company says combines all of its personalized playlists “in a playful way.”

In short, you can now prompt Spotify to create an algorithmically generated mix for almost any mood or genre. To do so, navigate over to Spotify’s search bar and type the activity you want the app to soundtrack for you and add “mix” to the end. You can get pretty creative. I asked Spotify to create a witch house playlist for me, followed by one featuring relaxing videogame soundtracks. In both cases, Spotify obliged and did a pretty good job of selecting appropriate tracks. That said, you'll sometimes run into situations where Spotify won't produce an exact match for the mix you want. For example, I asked it to create a "dubstep work mix," only to get a workout playlist instead.

As with the company’s other personalized mixes, you can expect each playlist to feature a mixture of familiar songs alongside tracks ones you may not have heard before. Niche mixes are available to today to free and Premium users who search in English.