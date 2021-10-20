Square Enix opens a new studio dedicated to mobile games

Square Enix is ramping up its mobile game efforts by opening a studio devoted to phone titles. The publisher has launched a Square Enix London Mobile location that will focus on free-to-play games. It's relying on both Square Enix's own brands as well as other big-name licenses.

The first projects reflect that strategy. The already-announced Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down puzzle solver coming to Android and iOS in 2022. A new, as-yet untitled game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender is also in the works from Canada-based Navigator games.

This won't be thrilling if you were hoping for more console and PC games, but it's expected given the shifting gaming landscape. While console and PC titles are still important, the mobile market is huge. Titles like Honor of Kings dominate China, and Square Enix itself has been interested enough to port 'full-size' games like Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to phones. The London Mobile studio lets Square Enix tap into that burgeoning market without drawing resources away from its other development teams.