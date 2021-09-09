âThe Hope That is You, Part 2â â Ep#313 â Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green and Commander Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS Â©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Star Trek: Discovery' season four lands on Paramount+ November 18th

Outside the US and Canada it'll be on Netflix the next day.
Kris Naudus
09.09.21
@krisnaudus

September 9th, 2021
Between fighting a war with the Klingons, traveling to the Mirror Universe and jumping forward in time 900 years, the USS Discovery hasn't done a lot of actual exploring in its first three seasons. That'll hopefully change in its fourth year with Michael Burnham in the captain's chair, and the season premiere drops on Paramount+ November 18th.

No new footage was shown during tonight's Star Trek Day event, but interviews with some of the cast hinted at an increased role for Hugh Culber, as well as the return of fan-favorite Saru. You can watch the Star Trek Day event live on YouTube, while you'll need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch Discovery when it drops later this fall.

