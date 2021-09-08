"Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1" -- Episode #109 -- Pictured (l-r): Isa Briones as Soji; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati; of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Aaron Epstein/CBS Â©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Star Trek: Picard' takes us to an alternate reality in February 2022

It's Q's fault, of course.
Kris Naudus
The first season of Picard picked up many years after the destruction of Romulus with a much darker, more depressing Federation. But just when things were starting to look better, it's about to get a lot worse in season two thanks to the machinations of Q. A fascist regime is now in control of Earth's history and it's up to retired Admiral Picard and the crew of La Sirena to travel back in time to stop this dystopic reality from coming into fruition.

This new Picard storyline will premiere in February 2022 on Paramount+ — likely right after Star Trek: Discovery finishes up its fourth season on the service. Picard has also been greenlit for a third season, now in pre-production.

