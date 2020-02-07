Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

Disney axes 4K re-release of 'The Empire Strikes Back' in UK cinemas

You’re stuck watching it from the safety of your home on Disney+.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
40m ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Lucasfilm / Disney

As cinemas in the UK prepared to reopen after lockdown, they promised Star Wars fans a treat. Disney and Vue planned to release a 4K version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in theaters. That would have been the first time a UHD version of an original trilogy film appeared in theaters. But now, Disney and Vue are walking back on their promise. Instead, Vue theaters will show the original 2K version of the film, Variety reports.

This isn’t entirely surprising, as plans for reopening and release dates are still changing. According to Variety, exhibitors Vue and Cineworld have shifted their reopening dates from July 10th to July 31st. Apparently, Mouse House scrapped plans for the 4K release after talks with exhibitors broke down in the last few weeks.

Some Star Wars fans may be disappointed. On the other hand, purists may be happy to see the 2K version on the big screen, as it originally appeared. Either way, fans can also find a 4K version of The Empire Strikes Back on Disney+, which also has 4K versions of the seven other Skywalker Saga films. Of course, streaming the 4K version from home is also less risky than venturing to a cinema, where you may pick up the coronavirus.

In this article: uk, theaters, cinema, movie theaters, star wars, the empire strikes back, 4k, skywalker saga, uhd, screening, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation is the latest to join the Facebook ad boycott

PlayStation is the latest to join the Facebook ad boycott

View
'Iron Man VR' has moments of brilliance, but shows the limits of PSVR

'Iron Man VR' has moments of brilliance, but shows the limits of PSVR

View
Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

View
'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr