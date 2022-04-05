Star Wars Instant Pots are up to 25 percent off for May the 4th

Today's the day — May the 4th, or Star Wars Day, always brings good discounts on Star Wars merch and accessories each year. Amazon has a bunch of one-day-only deals celebrating the franchise, key among them being discounts on Star Wars-themed Instant Pots. Most models, including Stormtrooper, R2-D2 and Little Bounty, are 20 percent off and down to $80, but you can snag the adorable BB-8 model for only $60, which is 25 percent off its regular price.

If you or someone you know loves both Star Wars and cooking, this is the small appliance to get. All of the models on sale are six-quart Duo machines except for the BB-8 version, which is a three-quart Duo Mini Instant Pot. The larger ones support 14 cooking programs like pressure cook, slow cook, poultry, porridge, rice and more, while the Mini model has seven cooking modes.

Instant Pots have become almost ubiquitous for many reasons — not only can they replace a few other small appliances you may have in your kitchen, but they're also fairly easy to clean and they don't require a lot of oversight. Just dump your ingredients into the pot, choose your preferred cooking mode and let the machine do the rest of the work.

While we recommend a six-quart model for most people, don't let the small capacity of the BB-8 model fool you. Individuals and couples can make full meals in that one and those with larger families can also use it to make side dishes, meal prep and more. Plus, it won't take up too much space on your countertop — and we expect you'll want it to live there so you can show off its Star Wars-themed design. If you want to pick one of these up, we recommend doing so soon. Some of Amazon's discounts are only available today, and Star Wars Instant Pots have been known to sell out quickly.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.