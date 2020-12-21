'Stardew Valley' adds couch co-op in its biggest update ever

With less than two months before its fifth anniversary, farming sim Stardew Valley has just received its biggest content update ever. As Polygon points out, there are far too many changes to list in a short article, but some of the more notable will appeal to those of you who have put countless hours into the game.

On that front, the biggest addition is a new beachside farm that adds a slight wrinkle to gameplay. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish and forage here, but farming will be more difficult since you won’t be able to use sprinklers to water all your plants. Veteran players will also find a new late-game area that adds, among other things, a volcano-themed dungeon to explore.