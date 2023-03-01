'Starfield' has been delayed to September 6th A deep dive into the sci-fi RPG is set for June 11th, the same day as Xbox's big summer showcase.

Starfield once again has a firm release date, but it's one that marks another delay for Bethesda's sci-fi RPG. The game is now slated to arrive on September 6th. It was supposed to debut in the first half of this year after Bethesda previously delayed it from November 11th, 2022.

Bethesda has also set a date for the promised deep dive into the game. A Starfield Direct presentation is set for June 11th. Starfield was not featured during Xbox's Developer Direct event in January, as Microsoft wanted to give the game a separate spotlight.

"There's so much that we still have to show you," game director Todd Howard said in a release date announcement. "The game has many of the hallmarks that you'd expect from us, but it's also a very unique experience." The video also has another few gameplay clips, including a fight with an alien.

The Starfield Direct will premiere right after Xbox and Bethesda's big annual summer showcase. The dual events will take place just ahead of E3, though it's unclear whether Microsoft will officially be involved with the expo this year. In the meantime, Bethesda will release co-op vampire hunting title Redfall in May.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.