SpaceX's second high-altitude Starship test flight could happen today

This is much like what SN8 did successfully, apart from the “touching down” part. Those maneuvers, “combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth,” SpaceX wrote.

It’s not clear what SpaceX did wrong that violated its license. At the time, the FAA said it “will not compromise its responsibility to protect public safety,” adding that “we will approve the modification only after we are satisfied that SpaceX has taken the necessary steps to comply with regulatory requirements.”

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said on Twitter that the “FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure” and that “under [their] rules, humanity will never go to Mars.” In fact, the FAA actually did recently streamline its commercial space launch regulations, but the new rules won’t go into effect until early March. In the meantime, Musk recently tweeted that he would be “off Twitter for a while.”

