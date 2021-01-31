SpaceX's second high-altitude Starship test flight could happen today

SpaceX considered its first high-altitude Starship launch test a success despite the explode-y landing, but the FAA was reportedly not amused. It said that SpaceX violated the terms of its launch license, triggering an investigation and delaying the next test originally scheduled for January 28th. However, it looks like the two parties have patched things up, as SpaceX has announced that it will attempt its second high-altitude Starship test as early as today, February 2nd.
Starship serial number 9 (SN9) will attempt an ascent to 10 km in height (32,000 feet) before switching to its header landing propellant tanks. It will then reorient itself for reentry and start a controlled aerodynamic descent, moving the two forward and two aft flaps with the onboard flight computer. Closer to the ground, the SN9’s raptor engines will reignite as SN9 attempts another landing flip before (hopefully) touching down on the landing pad next to the launch mount.