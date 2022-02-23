A new Steam tool can check your library for Steam Deck compatibility

Those who were able to lock in an early shipment date for the Steam Deck are perhaps just a few days away from getting their hands on the system. To give a clearer idea of which Steam games will run on the handheld PC, Valve has set up a page where you can check whether titles in your library are compatible.

After you log in with your Steam account, the tool will organize your library into a few sections. If a game is marked as Verified, it should run on Steam Deck with few, if any, hiccups. Unsurprisingly, Valve games such as Half-Life 2 and Portal 2 are deemed Verified, as are third-party games such as God of War, Death Stranding, Tetris Effect and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Those labeled Playable will run on the system but "might require extra effort to interact with or configure," according to Valve. Valheim, The Witcher 3, Inscryption and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are among those .

There might be some games in your library that don’t currently work on the device at all. One of those, sadly, is Fall Guys . Virtual reality games like Half-Life: Alyx and the VR version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice won't run on it either. The tool will also say how many games in your library haven’t yet been tested on Steam Deck.

Valve has tested a little more than 400 games on Steam Deck so far, according to SteamDB . As of Wednesday, there were 64,679 games listed on Steam, so the company has only checked a fraction of them on its new hardware. Valve is continuing to test games though, so more will be Verified in the coming months.