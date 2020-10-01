Steam's first digital tabletop festival kicks off this month

Valve is launching a new Steam event tabletop gaming fans might love, especially now it’s not wise to play in person with a bunch of people. The first ever Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, a joint project between Valve and Auroch Digital, centers around games that “run across the lines between digital and physical.” By that, they mean its featured titles will include digital ports of physical games and digital games that have produced physical versions. They also include digital games that simulate the physical play experience and those that feature aesthetics inspired by tabletop games.

Valve and Auroch are still in the midst of finalizing the panels and talks for the event, but they listed a few of their planned activities to give fans an idea of what they can expect. James Vaughan, game designer of real-time strategy simulation Plague Inc: Evolved, will play the digital version’s boardgame scenario while discussing both the digital and physical versions’ design. The developers of Gloomhaven, a popular physical game that spawned a digital version, will discuss upcoming content for the title on Steam during a livestream session.