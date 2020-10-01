Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Asmodee Digital/Flaming Fowl Studios

Steam's first digital tabletop festival kicks off this month

It begins on October 21st.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Gloomhaven
Asmodee Digital/Flaming Fowl Studios

Valve is launching a new Steam event tabletop gaming fans might love, especially now it’s not wise to play in person with a bunch of people. The first ever Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, a joint project between Valve and Auroch Digital, centers around games that “run across the lines between digital and physical.” By that, they mean its featured titles will include digital ports of physical games and digital games that have produced physical versions. They also include digital games that simulate the physical play experience and those that feature aesthetics inspired by tabletop games.

Valve and Auroch are still in the midst of finalizing the panels and talks for the event, but they listed a few of their planned activities to give fans an idea of what they can expect. James Vaughan, game designer of real-time strategy simulation Plague Inc: Evolved, will play the digital version’s boardgame scenario while discussing both the digital and physical versions’ design. The developers of Gloomhaven, a popular physical game that spawned a digital version, will discuss upcoming content for the title on Steam during a livestream session.

There will also be a virtual panel on games about Mars — because the festival will feature quite a few, including Auroch’s Mars Horizon that was developed with help from the ESA — with actual space agency staff and scientists. Another virtual panel will focus on Cthulhu games, since the festival will also showcase plenty of titles based on the Cthulhu Mythos.

The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest begins on October 21st at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern and will run until October 26th. In addition to live broadcasts and panels, we’ll likely see discounts on the featured games, as well.

In this article: digital tabletop fest, Steam, Valve, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

View
The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

View
Xiaomi says its new smartwatch only needs to charge twice a month

Xiaomi says its new smartwatch only needs to charge twice a month

View
Google's 'Hold for Me' Assistant feature appears first on new Pixel phones

Google's 'Hold for Me' Assistant feature appears first on new Pixel phones

View
Tesla Model 3 earned a mediocre score in Europe's new assisted driving test

Tesla Model 3 earned a mediocre score in Europe's new assisted driving test

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr