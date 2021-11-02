Steam’s Lunar New Year sale is live with discounts on ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and more

Steam’s Lunar New Year sale is here. From today until 1PM ET on February 15th, nearly every game available through Valve’s storefront is discounted. That includes plenty of new titles. If you’ve been holding off on Cyberpunk 2077 after hearing about all its bugs, this is your chance to get it for 10 percent off. Other highlights include Hades and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 20 and 50 percent off respectively. If you haven’t had a chance to play Remedy’s latest, might we suggest Control Ultimate Edition for a mere $24?

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, claim a free animated sticker each day of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, featuring this year's zodiac star: the Ox! 🐂🌕✨https://t.co/Pt6YbAl7L3#SteamLNY pic.twitter.com/JKGdMZIgmM — Steam (@Steam) February 11, 2021

If none of those strike your fancy, fret not. Valve recently introduced a feature called Faceted Browsing to help you to narrow down what you’re looking for while browsing for discounts during its sales. You can always fall back on your wishlist to see if any game you’ve been holding out to buy has received a deep discount.