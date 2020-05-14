Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

Steam uses AI to find interesting games you already own

Play Next is no longer just an experiment.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Steam 'Play Next' queue
Valve

Valve launched Steam Labs late last year as a way to test out new features for its PC games store. While it already brought the machine learning-based Interactive Recommender from Labs to the regular Library, the latest client update adds a wrinkle with Play Next. Instead of suggesting new games for you to buy, it has suggestions from the unplayed games that you already own.

Microsoft launched a similar feature for Xbox with a “surprise me” button that would select one of your games on its own, but this may be a noteworthy upgrade over that. After years of bundle packs and random sales, there are probably a few unplayed gems (I really should try some of Mike Bithell’s games) kicking around in everyone’s library. The trick is finding them before boredom kicks in, and that’s where this feature will shine.

In this article: Steam, Steam Labs, Valve, machine learning, Play Next, PC gaming, recommendation, algorithm, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

View
Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

View
Ubisoft's educational Assassin's Creed tours are free until May 21st

Ubisoft's educational Assassin's Creed tours are free until May 21st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr