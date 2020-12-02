SteelSeries' wireless Arctis Pro headset is 27 percent off on Amazon today

The Arctis Pro looks much like SteelSeries’ other gaming headsets. It has a steel and aluminum alloy construction with a sturdy headband, padded earcups and a retractable, noise-cancelling microphone. Unlike some other gaming headsets, those from SteelSeries balance design and function quite well — they don’t scream “gamer” with neon colors or flashy logos, but they have all of the hardware necessities you’d need during an hours-long gaming session.

The kicker with the Arctis Pro wireless is that it’s able to play lossless, low-latency sound over the 2.4Ghz spectrum. That means a couple of things — first, this headset’s sound quality will be noticeably better than your standard gaming headset. When Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar tested out both the wired and wireless versions of the Arctis Pro, he found they both produced great sound both in and out of gameplay. Sound effects in games like Overwatch were dynamic and free of distortion, while music streamed from Tidal was vibrant.

Second, the Arctis Pro’s use of the 2.4Ghz spectrum provides a better experience overall. It does use Bluetooth as well, which comes in handy when you want to connect the headset to your smartphone, but it doesn’t rely on it for audio streaming. Instead, it uses the 2.4Ghz spectrum to retain as much sound detail as possible.

On top of that, the Arctis Pro wireless headset comes with two rechargeable battery packs. Each has enough juice for 10 hours of use — when one dies, you can just pop the other in and continue gaming. And the receiver that comes with the headset has a slot to charge one battery so you’re less likely to misplace it. Overall, the Arctis Pro wireless is an impressive headset that will work well for gamers who want to go wire-free while still having a solid sound experience.

