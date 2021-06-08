'Stranger Things' season 4 will arrive in 2022

It's been 25 months since Netflix dropped season three of Stranger Things. You'll have to remain patient a while longer before returning to Hawkins, however. Season four of the sci-fi horror series will emerge in 2022.

Along with the release window news, Netflix dropped another teaser. Most of the 30-second video features shots from previous seasons, but there's a glimpse of a monster that appears to be far larger than the Mind Flayer or the Demogorgon.

This could be the most ambitious season of Stranger Things to date, as filming has taken place in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico. Part of the season will be set in Russia, where Jim Hopper is held captive. Hopefully, Netflix is looking at an early 2022 release date so fans don't have to wait too much longer.