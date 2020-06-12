Latest in Gaming

Image credit: BlueTwelve Studio

'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

The game started life as the mysterious 'HK Project.'
Marc DeAngelis
49m ago
Stray
BlueTwelve Studio

Four years ago, a few GIFs and video clips featuring a mysterious game surfaced online. They depicted a cat wandering around a futuristic take on Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, but details were nonexistent. Dubbed HK Project, the title resurfaced yesterday during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. Now called Stray, the game will be out next year for both PS4 and PS5, followed by a PC release.

The teaser shows a cat wandering around a robot-occupied and neon-infused city, crossing roads, climbing pipes and entering buildings. While there are no firm details about gameplay, it seems clear that the game will mainly focus on exploration. According to a blog post from one of Stray’s developers, it will also include puzzle solving and action scenes. The cat is wearing a glowing backpack, but it’s not clear what purpose it serves. Does it hold the feline’s catnip? Is it a jetpack? We’ll have to wait for more information to find out.

Slinking around a city as a cat seems like such an obvious idea for a game, but it’s rarely been done before -- Peace Island comes to mind, and Rockin’ Kats is a cartoony, 8-bit take on the concept. It’s good to see that this project is alive and well -- and that it will be out next year.

In this article: ps5, trailers, cyberpunk, playstation 5, teaser, stray, games, news, gaming
