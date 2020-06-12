'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

Four years ago, a few GIFs and video clips featuring a mysterious game surfaced online. They depicted a cat wandering around a futuristic take on Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, but details were nonexistent. Dubbed HK Project, the title resurfaced yesterday during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. Now called Stray, the game will be out next year for both PS4 and PS5, followed by a PC release.

The teaser shows a cat wandering around a robot-occupied and neon-infused city, crossing roads, climbing pipes and entering buildings. While there are no firm details about gameplay, it seems clear that the game will mainly focus on exploration. According to a blog post from one of Stray’s developers, it will also include puzzle solving and action scenes. The cat is wearing a glowing backpack, but it’s not clear what purpose it serves. Does it hold the feline’s catnip? Is it a jetpack? We’ll have to wait for more information to find out.