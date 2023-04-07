Street Fighter 6's free playable demo arrives April 26th

Ahead of Street Fighter 6's launch on June 2nd, 2023, Capcom has unveiled a new free playable demo for PS5 and PS4, the company announced. It will let you play the first part of the World Tour mode and create an avatar for use in the main game. The demo arrives next week on April 26th, with more details in the video below.

The developer also unveiled the first four playable characters for the game's first year: Rashid (summer 2023), A.K.I. (autumn - 2023), Akuma (spring 2024), and Ed (winter 2024).

Capcom also detailed the single-player Street Fighter 6 modes. As mentioned, one is called is World Tour. There, you can level up avatars, explore Metro City and other locations, and interact with famous characters from Street Fighter and Capcom lore. some of those include Haggar, Carlos Miyamoto and others. World Tour mode is shown in the video below.

We learned previously that the upcoming entry to the fighting franchise will come out for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will include Luke, a key DLC character for Street Fighter V, as well as fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li. Capcom previously described Luke as "a key player in the future of Street Fighter" who would help expand its world. The playable demo should give us a good feel for the game, so fans will likely want to check it out when it arrives on April 26th.

