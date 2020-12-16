There’s now a Google Reader-style RSS feed for your newsletter habit

One issue some people are facing amid the boom in email newsletters is staying on top of all the ones they're interested in while managing their inboxes. Substack, one of the most prominent newsletter platforms, is trying to remedy that by rolling out a newsletter reader.
Substack Reader, which is available in beta, already includes all of the newsletters to which you're subscribed. It's fairly bare-bones as it stands, though. You can't read entries in the reader itself — clicking on one opens it in a new tab. There's currently no way to clear out posts either. Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie told The Verge that the team is "strongly considering" adding in-line reading at a later date. The company also plans to improve the reader experience in the coming months.