Summer Games Done Quick will be an online-only event this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of Summer Games Done Quick will be an online-only affair. The week-long charity speedrunning marathon had already been pushed back until August for coronavirus-related reasons, but organizers have conceded that it can’t go ahead as a physical event.

Although speedrunners and spectators won’t be coming together in person as planned in Bloomington, Minnesota, SGDQ will still take place from August 16th-23rd in support of Doctors Without Borders. The most recent major GDQ event took place in April, with a three-day stream in aid of COVID-19 relief efforts.