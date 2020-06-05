Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Games Done Quick/Jonathan Hauri

Summer Games Done Quick will be an online-only event this year

Take a wild guess why.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago
Summer Games Done Quick 2019
Games Done Quick/Jonathan Hauri

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of Summer Games Done Quick will be an online-only affair. The week-long charity speedrunning marathon had already been pushed back until August for coronavirus-related reasons, but organizers have conceded that it can’t go ahead as a physical event.

Although speedrunners and spectators won’t be coming together in person as planned in Bloomington, Minnesota, SGDQ will still take place from August 16th-23rd in support of Doctors Without Borders. The most recent major GDQ event took place in April, with a three-day stream in aid of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canceling the physical version of SGDQ 2020 was an inevitability, but it’s a shame. Part of the fun of watching a GDQ event is in the energy the crowd brings to big moments. Just watch the unfiltered jubilation in the room as the donation counter ticked past $3 million during last summer’s edition:

