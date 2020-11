It seems that one Mario fan/collector found something to do with all of those coins they’ve picked up. Someone bought a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for $156,000 at auction.

The sealed copy of the NES classic is now the most expensive game ever sold, according to The Verge. It took the record from a copy of Super Mario Bros., which a bidder snapped up in July for $114,000. Bidding for SMB3 started at $62,500 and 20 bidders tried to get their hands on it.