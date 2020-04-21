'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you create overworld maps

Nintendo will soon start rolling out the final major update for Super Mario Maker 2, and it comes with a feature that gives you the power to make a whole new Mario game. The update will give you access to the “World Maker” mode, which lets you tie together multiple courses in a Super Mario World-like map. If you’re up for it, you can combine as many as eight worlds encompassing up to 40 courses from starting point to the end castle — and, yes, you can share your game with friends.

The update also lets you add Koopalings to courses, as well as power-ups and course parts from Super Mario Bros. 2. One of the power-ups you’ll be able to add is a mushroom that gives Mario and the other characters their Super Mario Bros. 2 looks. You can also use the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3 for your courses, as well as the Power Balloon in Super Mario World, the Super Acorn from New Super Mario Bros. U, among other additional power-ups.