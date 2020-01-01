Latest in Gaming

Shigeru Miyamoto gives a tour of the Super Nintendo World theme park

The Nintendo theme park at Universal Studios Japan promises visitors a "life-size, living video game."
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The promise of Super Nintendo World is especially tantalizing in a world where the pandemic is cutting into travel options, but now we’ve had a chance to experience the Universal Studios park without going to Japan or waiting for its doors to open in the spring.

A Nintendo Direct stream on Friday afternoon had Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto lead the way through the park, showing off rides and the Power Up Band wearable that helps make the whole thing a “living video game.”

There aren’t a lot of surprises on the tour, including plans to open similar parks in other countries (two locations are planned for the US) over the next few years, but it’s still worth a watch.

In this article: Nintendo, Super Nintendo World, theme park, Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, Universal Studios, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
