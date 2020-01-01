The promise of Super Nintendo World is especially tantalizing in a world where the pandemic is cutting into travel options, but now we’ve had a chance to experience the Universal Studios park without going to Japan or waiting for its doors to open in the spring.
Shigeru Miyamoto gives a tour of the Super Nintendo World theme park
The Nintendo theme park at Universal Studios Japan promises visitors a "life-size, living video game."
A Nintendo Direct stream on Friday afternoon had Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto lead the way through the park, showing off rides and the Power Up Band wearable that helps make the whole thing a “living video game.”
There aren’t a lot of surprises on the tour, including plans to open similar parks in other countries (two locations are planned for the US) over the next few years, but it’s still worth a watch.