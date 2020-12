and the write-up on that post is full of weird scene drama involving deleting files because people were mean, and also something about publishing resident evil 1.5 fan fiction as a physical book? I understood about half of it, really nostalgic early 2000s emulator drama feelings. — Frank Cifaldi in the Alien Asylum (@frankcifaldi) November 30, 2020

In a lengthy post on DeviantArt, a user going by the name Richard Mandel says that they won a copy of the game in an eBay auction in 2013. They say that this is “not a leak. This is a release.” But held off on posting it due to some scandal in the rare-games community at the time.

btw yes a demo of this game has been out for a long time, but according to the file dates this one is a full 8 months later in development so should be way more complete as a game — Frank Cifaldi in the Alien Asylum (@frankcifaldi) November 30, 2020

According to Frank Cifaldi, founder of the Video Game History Foundation, the files are dated eight months later than the demo version, which was already in the public domain. Naturally, to make this work, you’ll need to run an emulator, but be warned: If you try and run an unreleased port of Superman 64, you may wind up actually playing Superman 64.