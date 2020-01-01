T-Mobile expands access to 5G now that it owns Sprint

Now that the T-Mobile-Sprint merger is complete, T-Mobile is ready to make some network changes. It’s expanding access to 5G frequencies, and it will allow Sprint customers to use T-Mobile’s 5G if they have a Galaxy S20.

T-Mobile is using the 2.5 GHz spectrum it acquired through the Sprint merger to bring 2.5 GHz 5G to customers in Philadelphia. It’s already seeing speeds of 600 Mbps in the city, and it says customers in New York City can expect the same 5G service next. According to the company, in the next few years, the mid-band spectrum will provide 5G that’s up to eight times faster than current LTE.