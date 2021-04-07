T-Mobile's wireless home internet service launches today

After a lengthy pilot, T-Mobile Home Internet is now an official product, CEO Mike Sievert announced during the carrier's Next event on Wednesday. With today's launch, 30 million Americans across all 48 contiguous states and Hawaii can sign up for the service. T-Mobile says the package will offer average speeds greater than 100 Mbps for most new customers. At the very least, everyone who's eligible for the service will see download speeds of at least 50 Mbps. The service, which is built on T-Mobile 4G LTE and 5G networks, will set you back $60 per month with automatic payments. That price includes no additional taxes, annual contracts or an equipment rental fee. T-Mobile also promises unlimited data and no throttling.

Of those 30 million people who can sign up for the service today, T-Mobile says 10 million are located in rural communities. "We're going to make sure small-town American isn't left behind anymore," Sievert said during the presentation. You can check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available in your location by visiting the carrier's website. One thing to note is that the company says initial availability will be limited by its inventory of WiFi gateways — and there's a global shortage of those at the moment.

As part of today's event, the carrier also announced a project called T-Mobile Hometown. Over the next two years, it plans to build new retail locations in rural communities across the United States. T-Mobile estimates its new stores will create 5,000 jobs. In places where it isn't feasible to build new retail locations, the company plans to hire 2,500 "Hometown Experts." These employees will have many of the same responsibilities as its regular retail workers, but they won't operate out of a traditional store. "Think of [them] as a one-person store," T-Mobile says of the new position.