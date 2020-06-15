T-Mobile outage cuts off users across the US

While there were also smaller outage report spikes for Sprint (which has merged with T-Mobile), AT&T, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) and US Cellular, T-Mobile appears to be at the center of the issue. Spokespeople for AT&T and Verizon told Engadget their networks are working just fine.

interesting update: i've just been told that *one network* (appears to be TMO, waiting for confirmation) is having an issue, but because other people are calling people on that network, they think the issue is on their end, which is why downdetector looks like this — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) June 15, 2020

According to Mike Murphy of Protocol, the spikes for other providers may have been caused by people on other networks calling T-Mobile phones, failing to get through and believing the problem was on their end. The outage maps for each provider on Down Detector seem to back up that notion, as the hotspots are in similar parts of the country.

It’s not clear as yet exactly how widespread these issues are, what caused them and when they might be resolved. Engadget has contacted all of the affected companies for comment.