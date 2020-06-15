T-Mobile outage cuts off users across the US

It seems there are some big problems with T-Mobile’s network. There was a huge spike in outage reports on Down Detector starting at around 1 PM ET today, with many people across the US suggesting on that site and Twitter that they’re having problems with their service. By around 3:30 PM ET, Down Detector had collected more than 82,000 outage reports.
Some people are saying that they’re unable to make or receive calls, but Wi-Fi calling still seems to work (in case you’re wondering why you can still call someone else from a T-Mobile phone right now). It appears there are problems with data and text services too.