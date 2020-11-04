T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile is paying the price for the reported misdeeds of its recent acquisition. The carrier has agreed to pay a $200 million settlement over FCC allegations Sprint abused the Lifeline program for low-income communications, claiming subsidies for 885,000 customers that weren’t using the initiative.

The agreement also requires that T-Mobile honor the rules of a consent decree.The provider has to reform company procedures and training to ensure that it only makes legitimate Lifeline claims. A senior manager has to ensure T-Mobile complies with the order, and the company has to submit periodic reports for three years after the start of the decree.