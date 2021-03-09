Tag Heuer unveils a wellness app for its Connected watch

With the promise of more style than other wearOS devices, Tag Heuer's Connected smartwatches are surprisingly popular considering the elevated price tags. Now, the Swiss manufacturer has unveiled its own wellness app app to make its devices more useful (and exclusive). It also updated its Golf edition watch with improved 3D mapping and other useful features for golfers.

The company emphasized the "beautifully presented" and "stylish" nature of the app, in keeping with the way it markets its smartwatches. Otherwise, it offers regular fitness features like continuous heartrate monitoring, along with key metrics like the number of steps, calories burned and exercise intensity. It also shows granular information like peak exercise, cardio and fat burn. A new Wellness tab shows your goals and progress over time to help you stay motivated ,and you can also check your stats and see a weekly summary of your goals on the Wellness smartphone app.

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer launched some new features for its Golf Edition watch, too. Those include updated 2D and 3D maps with more details, including forests and even single trees. It also updated its iOS app using Apple's SceneKit "to make the 3D renderings more detailed than ever." The company notes that the graphics "recall the visuals seen on telecasts of professional tournaments," particularly the shot tracer tech that shows a 3D view of drives and other shots.

Other new features on the Golf Edition include club recommendation based on distance and your own club settings, along with enhanced scoring for stroke, stableford and match play. It also offers faster Bluetooth synchronization and a smoother overall experience, Tag Heuer said. While the Golf Edition is a unique model with a dimple-patterned white and green rubber strap and black titanium case, the Golf app works on other Connected watches. The Golf Edition costs $2,550 while the Connected watch starts at $1,800 with a steel case and black rubber band.