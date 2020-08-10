Former employees claim Talkspace mined therapy transcripts for marketing

According to The New York Times, Talkspace, an iOS and Android app people can use to message a certified therapist, routinely mined the transcripts of its users to give it a competitive edge. The paper interviewed two former employees who claim Talkspace's data scientists shared phrases patients frequently used with the company's marketing team. They say the group used that data to better target new customers.
In Medium post Talkspace co-founders Roni and Oren Frank published over the weekend, they say The New York Times makes "false and uninformed assertations" about how the company handles patient privacy. "Talkspace is a HIPAA/HITECH and SOC2 approved platform, audited annually by external vendors and has deployed additional technologies to keep its data safe, exceeding all existing regulatory requirements," they write in the post.