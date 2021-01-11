Targus unveils a virus-killing keyboard light and antimicrobial backpack

Like it or not, the COVID-19 pandemic will linger for a while — and Targus is orienting most of its new products to fight the new coronavirus while you’re working at home. The company has come to CES 2021 with a slew of safer accessories, most notably the UV-C LED Disinfection Light you see above. The ultraviolet lamp sits above your keyboard and mouse (or anything else you’d like clean) and will automatically eliminate 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria by running for five minutes every hour. It’s motion-sensitive, so it’ll automatically shut off if you return to your desk before the disinfection is done.

Targus

There’s also a 2Office Antimicrobial Backpack for those few times you need to leave home. The pack carries laptops between 15 and 17.3 inches in size and includes antimicrobial coatings on “key touchpoints” to reduce the chances of picking up a nasty illness.