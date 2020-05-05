Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

The 8-series uses quantum-dot LED technology for better color performance, as well as mini LED tech. It has more than 25,000 individual lights for "highly precise local dimming" and "smooth, uniform and bright illumination." It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and Dolby Atmos, and you can use certified devices, like Pixels and iPhones, to calibrate your TVs colors with a high-level of accuracy.

The 8-series supports Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Roku’s built-in virtual TV assistant, Roku Voice. It comes with a Roku voice remote, and it includes an Auto Game Mode, which recognizes when you’re playing a PC or console game and optimizes low latency and picture settings.

While $1,000 is still a lot of money to spend on a TV, in this case, you’re buying some of the most up-to-date TV technology at a steep discount. The 75-inch 8-series is still listed at its full price of $3,000. Plus, since you’re probably spending more time at home these days, investing in a new TV might be a timely decision.