Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

You can get the latest mini LED tech for $1,000.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
8m ago
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TCL's 65-inch 8-series Roku TV
TCL

Best Buy has an exclusive deal on the 65-inch TCL 8-series Roku TV that drops the price to $1,000. That’s 50 percent off its normal price of $2,000. TCL began selling the 8-series last fall, so this is some of the newest TV tech that you can buy.

Buy TCL 8-series Roku TV at Best Buy - $1,000

The 8-series uses quantum-dot LED technology for better color performance, as well as mini LED tech. It has more than 25,000 individual lights for "highly precise local dimming" and "smooth, uniform and bright illumination." It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and Dolby Atmos, and you can use certified devices, like Pixels and iPhones, to calibrate your TVs colors with a high-level of accuracy.

The 8-series supports Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Roku’s built-in virtual TV assistant, Roku Voice. It comes with a Roku voice remote, and it includes an Auto Game Mode, which recognizes when you’re playing a PC or console game and optimizes low latency and picture settings.

While $1,000 is still a lot of money to spend on a TV, in this case, you’re buying some of the most up-to-date TV technology at a steep discount. The 75-inch 8-series is still listed at its full price of $3,000. Plus, since you’re probably spending more time at home these days, investing in a new TV might be a timely decision.

In this article: tcl, 65-inch, 8-series, tv, quantum-dot LED, mini led, sale, best buy, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, dolby vision, dolby atmos, hdr10, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Apple's 'Magic Keyboard' meets the 13-inch MacBook Pro

The Morning After: Apple's 'Magic Keyboard' meets the 13-inch MacBook Pro

View
Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

View
Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View
'Super Mario 64' fan releases a fully playable port for PC

'Super Mario 64' fan releases a fully playable port for PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr