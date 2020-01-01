TCL starts selling Android-powered TVs in the US

You no longer have to use Roku’s platform if you want a modern TCL TV in the US. TCL has started selling its Android TV-based 3-Series sets in the US through Best Buy. You can buy a 32-inch, 720p starter model for $130, or jump to a 40-inch 1080p screen for $200. These won’t compete with Sony’s sets and are slightly less capable than their Roku counterparts (fewer HDMI inputs, for example), but they may do the trick if you’re looking for a no-frills set that still hooks into Google features like Assistant and media casting.

The company said this diversified the lineup to supply “popular software options” and give customers a choice At the same time, this also lets TCL hedge its bets — it doesn’t have to worry if Roku runs into trouble. This might also give TCL more control over its TVs where using Roku’s software requires relinquishing some of its power.