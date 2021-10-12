TCL temporarily pulls Google TV sets from sale over performance issues

The company says software updates should deliver 'marked improvements in the weeks to come.'
Kris Holt
12.10.21
@krisholt

December 10th, 2021
In this article: google tv, news, gear, tcl, tv, 6-series, perfonace, issues, 5-series
TCL's Google TV-powered 55" 6-series set, showing an image of a lake and mountains, and sitting on a display unit.
TCL

TCL has temporarily stopped selling its Google TV-powered televisions over performance and software issues. It plans to bring the 5-series and 6-series TVs back to Best Buy in the coming weeks, per 9to5 Google

Users have complained about the sets on Best Buy product pages and elsewhere, with one noting the OS is "very slow and buggy." TCL says owners will see "marked improvements in the weeks to come" via software updates. A support site notes that the TVs should update automatically, though it provides customers guidance on how to make sure they have the most recent version of the system software.

"We are sorry to hear that some are facing challenges with the stability of the user interface featured on TCL sets with Google TV," a statement on TCL's support site reads. "Our high-performance TVs are constantly evolving and recent software updates have allowed us to make significant progress, but we will continue to refine our products featuring Google TV."

TCL announced its first Google TV models back at CES 2021. The company's Android TV-powered 3-Series and 4-Series sets are still available.

