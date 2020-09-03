TCL's latest true wireless earbuds are a $120 AirPods alternative

TCL’s upcoming true wireless earbuds will cost less than €100 (about $120), the company said today. The MOVEAUDIO S200 offer features you’d hope for in true wireless earbuds, like electronic noise reduction (ENC) to reduce background noise, touch controls, wear detection and Google Assistant and Siri compatibility.

Battery life is nothing to brag about here. The MOVEAUDIO S200 only last 3.5 hours on a single charge, but you can stretch that to 23 hours if you use the charging case strategically. As a consolation, the earbuds are IP54 rated, so they’ll survive water, dust and sweat.