Image credit: TCL

TCL's latest true wireless earbuds are a $120 AirPods alternative

But they only offer 3.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
TCL true wireless earbuds
TCL

TCL’s upcoming true wireless earbuds will cost less than €100 (about $120), the company said today. The MOVEAUDIO S200 offer features you’d hope for in true wireless earbuds, like electronic noise reduction (ENC) to reduce background noise, touch controls, wear detection and Google Assistant and Siri compatibility.

Battery life is nothing to brag about here. The MOVEAUDIO S200 only last 3.5 hours on a single charge, but you can stretch that to 23 hours if you use the charging case strategically. As a consolation, the earbuds are IP54 rated, so they’ll survive water, dust and sweat.

The MOVEAUDIO S200 will come in white, black or teal, and they should be available globally by the end of the month. While we don’t know too much about the earbuds yet, true wireless earbuds for this price point from a well known company like TCL could be worth checking out.

