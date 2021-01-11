TCL is finally bringing its wearable display prototype to the public

After having shown off its Project Archery concept several times at various tradeshows over the past few years, TCL is finally ready to bring its heads up display to the general public. Currently called the TCL Wearable Display (the company didn’t try too hard there), the headset will be available commercially later this year, though the company still can’t share pricing or launch information beyond that.

Having been through quite a few prototype stages, though, it appears the wearable display has finally reached its final form. It’s one of the smallest headsets I’ve seen, based on a video briefing with a TCL spokesperson and my experience with previous prototypes. It’s basically as its name suggests — just a wearable display. It doesn’t have any components onboard other than the two Full HD OLED displays for a 140-degree view and a small processor to run the screens. There’s no battery here as the display draws its power from devices it’s connected to through its USB-C port. That’s right, you’ll have to use a USB-C cable to connect your smartphones, tablets and computers to watch your content on the glasses.