Teenage Engineering made a mini ITX case called Computer–1

While Teenage Engineering is best known for its synths, it frequently finds ways to surprise its fans. Its latest release is no different, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. It has announced an ITX PC case it’s calling the Computer-1. The company says it has been working on the design since 2014. “It’s not a ground-breaking PC case, but we like it, and use it every day,” TE says on its website. “Now we’d like to share it with you.”

The case is made from 1mm-thick powder-coated aluminum. Like TE’s recent synths, it comes in a build-it-yourself flat-pack design that involves bending some of the panels. “Think twice, bend once,” the company warns humorously. With chrome handles included, the case stands 322mm or about a foot tall. Width-wise, it measures 170mm or just over six inches wide. Inside, you have enough room for an SFX power supply, a dual-slot GPU that measures under 180mm long and a CPU cooler that’s about 120mm tall. It will be interesting to see what thermal performance is like on the Computer-1 since the side panels don’t feature a mesh design.

At $195, the Computer-1 is pricey, but about what you would expect to pay for an ITX case from a small company. You’ll find more affordable options in products like the NR200 from Cooler Master, but you can easily spend as much as $200 or more on a Dan A4 or FormD T1. If you’re interested in the Computer-1, you may have to wait to get your hands on one. It’s currently sold out, but you can sign up to get a notification once it is available.