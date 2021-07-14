Teenage Engineering's OP-1 synth update brings USB audio streaming 10 years after release

Ten years after its initial release, Teenage Engineering still finds ways to surprise and delight with the OP-1 . On Wednesday, the company released a software update for the much-loved synth that adds support for USB audio streaming. In short, that means it much easier to connect the OP-1 to your favorite digital audio workstation and start making music; there’s no need anymore to first connect it to an external sound card. Similarly, if you want to sample and record to the OP-1, that’s easier too.

According to Teenage Engineering, USB audio streaming works with both PCs and Macs, as well as iOS and Android devices. So many years after release, the company says it was able to bring such a transformational feature to the OP-1 by adapting what it learned while working on the OP-Z . You can download the update by visiting the Teenage Engineering website and following the instructions listed there.