Teenage Engineering's tiny handheld TX-6 mixer offers an instrument tuner

Teenage Engineering has a reputation for surprising and whimsical devices, and that apparently extends to music creation on the go. The company has introduced a TX-6 mixer that's not only tiny enough to fit in your hand, but includes more than you might expect from some decidedly larger counterparts. It includes an instrument tuner, for a start, along with built-in synth, digital effect, drum machine and sequencer functions. It's billed as the portable 32-bit, 48kHz pro mixer with this level of capability — a niche claim, to be sure, but worth noting if you like to take your studio with you.

You can control the the TX-6 over USB-C through external MIDI devices or iOS hardware. You'll also find six stereo inputs, two outputs, a headphone jack and Bluetooth. While the display is unsurprisingly a very small 48x64 monochrome panel, that sacrifice might be worthwhile when Teenage Engineering claims you'll eke out eight hours of battery life. You can even use the TX-6 as an ultra-compact DJ mixer by turning it on its side.

The TX-6 is available now for $1,199. That's a lot to spend on a mixer this small and it's easy to find mini-mixers from Behringer, Yamaha and others with control and port combos that may be more to your liking. The sheer variety of features might prove alluring, though, and it's hard to deny that Teenage Engineering's signature design could make a difference.